Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading Up 0.9%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 55,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 165,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72.

Jowell Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

