JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $75.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

NYSE XEC opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 141.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

