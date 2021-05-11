JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 361.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Mastech Digital worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $178.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

