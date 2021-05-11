JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 174,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 566,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,299,000 after acquiring an additional 102,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $163.73. The company has a market cap of $488.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

