JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 13,008 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 234.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.79. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 135.21%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.