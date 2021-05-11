JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TELNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,287. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.