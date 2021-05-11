JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 50,000 Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mogo were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

MOGO opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. Mogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

