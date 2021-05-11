JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Lowered by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,280 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

