Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $21.24. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 77,191 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $299,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.