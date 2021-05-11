Jupiter Price Tops $0.0399 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $1.51 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.50 or 0.00686421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00243382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.09 or 0.01196276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.10 or 0.00744632 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

