Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JSTTY traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Just Eat has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

