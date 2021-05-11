Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS JSTTY traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Just Eat has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
