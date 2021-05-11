JustInvest LLC Buys New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,572,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

