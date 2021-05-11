JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 6,205 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

