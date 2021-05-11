JustInvest LLC Raises Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 160,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $204.53 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $137.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.30.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

