JustInvest LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

