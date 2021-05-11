JustInvest LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,366 shares of company stock worth $1,509,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

