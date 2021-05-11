JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie boosted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.35.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.24, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.56.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

