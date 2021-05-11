Kabberry Coin Market Cap Hits $25,322.70 (KKC)

Kabberry Coin (CURRENCY:KKC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Kabberry Coin has a total market capitalization of $25,322.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of Kabberry Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kabberry Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kabberry Coin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.69 or 0.00674007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005513 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003515 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00132206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Kabberry Coin Profile

Kabberry Coin (CRYPTO:KKC) is a coin. Kabberry Coin’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. The Reddit community for Kabberry Coin is /user/KABBERRY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kabberry Coin is kabberry.com . Kabberry Coin’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kabberry Coin Coin Trading

