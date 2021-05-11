Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kaman has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,819.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 217,614 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Kaman by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

