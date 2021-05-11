KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KAR. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,209,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

