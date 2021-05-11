Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

KRT stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

