Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRT. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $18.08 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

