Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Up 4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares rose 4% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 17,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,433,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Specifically, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $909,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 359.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

