Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,663 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 764,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 759.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 670,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 42,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

