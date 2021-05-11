Keep Network Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $273.60 million and $3.99 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

