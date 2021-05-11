Keith E. Busse Sells 71,625 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 99,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,847. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
