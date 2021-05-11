Keith E. Busse Sells 71,625 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 99,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,847. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

