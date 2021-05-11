Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Christopher M. Hood Sells 3,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of K stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. 2,812,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kellogg by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 127.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 18.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 142.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
