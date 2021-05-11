Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Christopher M. Hood Sells 3,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of K stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. 2,812,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kellogg by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 127.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 18.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 142.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.