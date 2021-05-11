Kennametal Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $41.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.51, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after buying an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,773,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after buying an additional 127,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

