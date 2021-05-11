Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €79.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.27 ($108.55).

BMW stock opened at €85.18 ($100.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.96. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

