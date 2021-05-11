KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

ITT stock opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.