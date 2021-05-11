KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

