KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

