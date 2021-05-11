KeyCorp Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $136.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.31.

FMC stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. FMC has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

