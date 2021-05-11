KeyCorp Weighs in on Maximus, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maximus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. Maximus has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.