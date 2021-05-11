Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Keysight Technologies worth $111,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

