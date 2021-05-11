Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million-$397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.11 million.

KFRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 114,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. Kforce has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $162,575.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,640 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,983. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

