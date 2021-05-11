Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given New C$2.28 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.08 to C$2.28 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 145.16% from the company’s previous close.

Kidoz stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.93. 34,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,866. Kidoz has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$121.95 million and a P/E ratio of 930.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

