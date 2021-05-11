KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $194,865.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00105880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.06 or 0.08711944 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.