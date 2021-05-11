Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser Sells 4,500 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

