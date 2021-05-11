KLDiscovery (KLDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect KLDiscovery to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.20 million. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.43%. On average, analysts expect KLDiscovery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLDI stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $361.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. KLDiscovery has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

