Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98), Briefing.com reports.

KOD opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

