Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98), Briefing.com reports.
KOD opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21.
In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
