Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $149.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $9.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.48. 11,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,581. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

