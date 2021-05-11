Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $5.98. Kopin shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 51,775 shares changing hands.

KOPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $579.68 million, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

