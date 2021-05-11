Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 1,028.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,520 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.26% of Vroom worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 142.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth $1,914,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth $345,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 555.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

VRM opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,523,872 shares of company stock worth $56,806,062 over the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

