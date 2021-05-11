Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,742,000 after buying an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

