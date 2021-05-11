Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $12.24 Million Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.