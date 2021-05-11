Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $12.24 Million Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LSPD opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.67.
Lightspeed POS Profile
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.
