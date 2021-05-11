Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

KRYS stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,761. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.