K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDF. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.01 ($10.60).

SDF stock opened at €10.62 ($12.49) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.74 and a 200-day moving average of €8.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

