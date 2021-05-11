K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.86 ($10.42).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €10.62 ($12.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.40.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

