Laird Superfood (LSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Laird Superfood to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Laird Superfood has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Laird Superfood to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $29,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $438,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,114 shares of company stock worth $611,728 in the last 90 days.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

